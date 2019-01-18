Speech to Text for Youth Leadership Summit, Booker T. Washington Community Center

<jon talks with libby ray, purdue extension leadership, vigo county area students grades 6-12 are invited to join us for a dynamic, hands on workshop focused around leadership and teamwork skills. each participant will go through a wide range of activities hosted by many different service organizations in our community: vigo county public library, ivy tech, vigo county 4-h, hamilton center, salvation army, gibault, and mental health america. the keynote speakers this year will be: mrs. jordan lough, behavioral interventionist at deming elementary school and mr. brock lough, director of school service hamilton center. this is a free learning experience and a delicious lunch will be provided at no cost. all "early bird" pre-registered attendess will receive a free t-shirt, a small bag full of "goodies" and a chance to win a door prize. tickets are limited so reserve yours today! this event is hosted by the city of terre haute human relations commission and purdue extention leadership vigo county cohort. chances and services for youth sponsors this event! 244-5611>