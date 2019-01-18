Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Friday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Fri Jan 18 09:27:39 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 09:28:17 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll stay cloudy for the afternoon - and by tonight rain will begin moving into the area with lows at 34. looks like the rain will stick around tomorrow morning, but as colder air moves in, it is likely that a wintry mix will develop. snow looks likely tomorrow afternoon - mainly areas to the north, with accumulations likely. have a we'll stay cloudy for the afternoon - and by tonight rain will begin moving into the area with lows at 34. looks like the rain will stick around tomorrow morning, but as colder air moves in, it is likely that a wintry mix will develop. snow looks likely tomorrow afternoon - mainly areas to the north, with accumulations likely. have a safe weekend. we'll stay cloudy for the afternoon - and by tonight rain will begin moving into the area with lows at 34. looks like the rain will stick around tomorrow morning, but as colder air moves in, it is likely that a wintry mix will develop. snow looks likely tomorrow afternoon - mainly areas to the north, with accumulations likely. have a safe weekend.
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Dry today, rain developing tonight; winter weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Summit, Booker T. Washington Community Center

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

A local family warns other parents of a respiratory virus that hospitalized their one month old daug

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly cloudy with a light east breeze. High: 38°

Image

The latest on a standoff at 24th and Beech in Terre Haute

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

North Daviess

Image

Two more people exit home near 24th and Beech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center