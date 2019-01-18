Clear
A local family warns other parents of a respiratory virus that hospitalized their one month old daug

Doctors say they are seeing fewer cases of the flu and more cases of Respiratory Syncitial Virus or RSV.

Posted: Fri Jan 18 06:00:09 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 06:00:09 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

doctors say they are seeing fewer cases of the flu and more cases of "r-s-v" this season. it's common among infants and the eldery during this time of the year. news 10's abby kirk is live in the terre haute on how this virus...can even be deadly. abby? alia, jon--- doctors say it's weather like "this".... cold...and dreary...that is the perfect recipe for r-s-v. with only a month of being home with their newborn baby... ...one family in farmersburg says they had quite the scare... < *nat* earlier this month, "harley gilliam" and "austin southwood" noticed a change in their "now" 1-month old daughter, "khaleesi." "it was terrifying." "at first it was just like a regular cough and it just kept progressing and getting worse." they took their daughter to the doctor, who thought it was amniotic fluid built up in her lungs. however, days laters...she kept getting worse. "everytime she coughed she chocked." they traveled to riley hospital for children in indianapolis. doctors found she had "respiratory syncytial virus" or r-s-v. "it hit her hard and it hit her quick." according to centers for disease control and prevention ---"r-s-v" is highly contagous "just taking her out in public, she can get it again." the symptoms are similar to a bad cold. nasal congestion, cough, and a sore throat.... *nat* but, in tiny humans...doctors say it can be deadly if not treated. "don't risk em, take them." for these parents...they say they learned first-hand...that "time is of the essence." "when it happened to my daughter...it's a whole different game." they say their encouraging other parents to know what to look for... before it's too late. *nat* in farmersburg with photojournalist devan ridgeway, ak, news 10. > as far as prevention, ways you can treat r-s-v. coming up in the next 30 minutes. for now reporting live in terre haute, ak, news
