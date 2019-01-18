Clear
All You Need to Know for Friday

January 18th

Posted: Fri Jan 18 05:20:25 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 05:38:14 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

we're on winter storm alert this morning. storm team 10's eric stidman is in the weather center with what you need to know. look out for patchy fog this morning - an overcast sky and a high at 37. by tonight rain will begin moving into the area with lows at 34. looks like the rain will stick around tomorrow morning, but as colder air moves in, it is likely that a wintry mix will develop. snow looks likely tomorrow afternoon - mainly areas to the north. highs tomorrow will fall through the afternoon.

///

two people are in custody and a child is safe. that's after an incident at a house near 24th and beech streets in terre haute. according to police, it started when officers were called to the house to help with a department of child services investigation. police say they witnessed an armed man with a handgun turn the lights off. that's when officers pulled back from the house and terre haute police department's special response team was called. at around 10 last night, our crew witnessed one of the men being arrested. and then, just before 11, another man and a child came out of the home. the adult was placed in custody. both of the men had outstanding warrants. no injuries were reported.

/////

three burglaries in parke county over the past week. now the sheriff's department is looking into whether they are related. the first happened one week ago today. that's when a home on coal bluff road was broken into. an off-road vehicle and other items were reportedly stolen. then on monday...an off-road vehicle was stolen from mager's farm in rural rockville. and on tuesday....a g-m-c sierra 4-by-4 truck was stolen from "ski's truck and r-v sales" in rockville.

////

happening now - police are negotiating with the suspect in a shooting at a church parking lot. it happened last night in cypress, texas. police say a gunman killed his estranged wife and critically wounded her daughter. the gunman has been identified as 62-year-old "arthur edigin." deputies received a tip that he check into a hotel. in the past half hour - we've learned that negotiators have been heard on loud speakers urging him to pick up his cell phone or the room phone.

///

police still have not released the name of the victim in a car/pedestrian crash. it happened around 9:30 wednesday night in the area of 3rd and hulman streets in terre haute. police say the driver was traveling on hulman street... that's when police say the driver hit a person crossing the street. witnesses say they saw a man lying on the ground.. while a woman stood over him screaming. the victim was taken to an area hospital where is being treated for his injuries.

///

a new law in illinois requires firearms dealers to be licensed by state police. the idea is to help stop gun trafficking. the bill also requires gun dealers to store their firearms safely at all times, make copies of concealed carry permits or i-ds and attach them to documents detailing each gun sale.

Dry today, rain developing tonight; winter weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

