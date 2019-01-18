Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

* * * * WINTER STORM WATCH: Vigo, Clay, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion * * * *

* * * * WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Coles, Clark, Effingham, Edgar, Cumberland * * * *

* * * * WINTER STORM WARNING: Champaign, Vermilion (IL) * * * *

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a light east breeze. High: 38°

Friday night: Snow, rain and freezing rain possible overnight. Low: 33°

Saturday: Rain, transitioning to freezing rain. Snow in some areas. High: 34°

Detailed Forecast: Friday will be a quiet day, but Friday night we'll begin to see some changes. Overnight a mixture of rain, snow and freezing rain could develop. The rain will be more likely in our southern areas, while the snow and possible freezing rain will be more to the north. At this point, snowfall amounts appear vary widely, from about 1.5" near Vincennes to 3-5" around Terre Haute and higher amounts north of Terre Haute. This is still a fluid situation, but these numbers seem to agree with most models. The biggest impact of this storm will be the gusty wind and sharply colder air moving in Saturday night.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031