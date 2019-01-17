Speech to Text for The latest on a standoff at 24th and Beech in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 is still working to learn more information about a breaking news story we first brought you on my fox 10. news 10's heather good is live right now near 24th and beech. that's where police took several people from a home. she joins us now live with an update. our news 10 photographer witnessed police take a man from a home in handcuffs. he also says authorities are trying to call another person from the home. at this time we're still working to learn how the situation began. news 10 will bring you more on this story later in the newscast. tonight