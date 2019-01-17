Speech to Text for Vincennes Rivet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gets a big 64-46 win at sullivan... 1a, second ranked vincennes rivet girls hosted washington... senior molly neihaus with the open three from the wing...rivet up 33-22 in the 3rd....niehaus had 10.... later in the 3rd, great bounce pass from caroline herman to lauren carie leads to the easy patriots basket...rivet extends their lead... inbounds play for rivet, herman passes it off to neihaus from the other wing this time, count it...patriots in firm control of this one... vincennes rivet wins big 59-36....lady patriots move to 21-0 on the season.... welcome