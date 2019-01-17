Clear

Vincennes Lincoln

Alices get big road win at Sullivan

Posted: Thu Jan 17 20:41:10 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 20:41:11 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again.> vincennes lincoln boys were looking to end a four-game skid, they were at sullivan.... five seconds to go in the first quarter....sullivan senior ben pirtle plays beat the buzzer....his catch and shoot is good from about 25 feet out.... vincennes lincoln senior isaac lane gets the hoops and harm....been a good week for isaac... monday he celebrated his 18th birthday...happy belated birthday isaac... alices miss the three but check out the one-handed rebound by ethan bushey, he goes right back up with it... the vincennes lincoln sophomore scored a career-high 22 points... to help the alices snap their losing streak.....vincennes lincoln
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Cloudy with some Fog Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on a standoff at 24th and Beech in Terre Haute

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

North Daviess

Image

Two more people exit home near 24th and Beech

Image

A winter weekend, Kevin tells you what to expect

Image

Cold weather and your pipes

Image

TH North Students help raise money for autism

Image

Indiana Foster Care Reform

Image

Breaking News | Police on the scene at 24th and Beech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center