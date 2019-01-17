Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again.> vincennes lincoln boys were looking to end a four-game skid, they were at sullivan.... five seconds to go in the first quarter....sullivan senior ben pirtle plays beat the buzzer....his catch and shoot is good from about 25 feet out.... vincennes lincoln senior isaac lane gets the hoops and harm....been a good week for isaac... monday he celebrated his 18th birthday...happy belated birthday isaac... alices miss the three but check out the one-handed rebound by ethan bushey, he goes right back up with it... the vincennes lincoln sophomore scored a career-high 22 points... to help the alices snap their losing streak.....vincennes lincoln