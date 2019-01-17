Clear

North Daviess

Cougars ready for big weekend

Posted: Thu Jan 17 20:40:11 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 20:40:11 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Daviess

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and two at 11 and two the north daviess boys basketball team is off to their best start in six years... the 2a, eighth ranked cougars are facing their biggest weekend of the season.... friday they host 2a number three linton....then saturday, weather permitting they host 1a second ranked barr-reeve in the buggy bowl.... the cougars believe they are a pretty good team and are looking to prove they can compete with the elite teams on their schedule.... < have confidence. believe in yourself because this hasn't been much of a rivalry between us and linton or barr-reeve over last three or four years. both teams have been really good. we've been average. kind of back to way it use to be from 2006-2011 we use to have a lot of these knocked down drag out weekends. here it is
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Cloudy with some Fog Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on a standoff at 24th and Beech in Terre Haute

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

North Daviess

Image

Two more people exit home near 24th and Beech

Image

A winter weekend, Kevin tells you what to expect

Image

Cold weather and your pipes

Image

TH North Students help raise money for autism

Image

Indiana Foster Care Reform

Image

Breaking News | Police on the scene at 24th and Beech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center