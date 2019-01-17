Clear

Two more people exit home near 24th and Beech

Posted: Thu Jan 17 20:17:52 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 20:17:53 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

news 10 is news 10 is following a breaking news story out of terre haute tonight. that's where there's a heavy police presence at a home. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. the terre haute special response team has surrounded a home near 24th and beech. that's where news 10's heather good is right now. she joins us now live from the scene with more. that's right patrece.... i'm live near 24th and beech street. news 10 has been out here for several hours now. our news 10 photographer witnessed police take a man from a home in handcuffs. he also says authorities are trying to call another person from the home. at this time we're still working to learn how the situation began. news 10 will bring you more on this story later in the newscast.
