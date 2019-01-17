Speech to Text for Cold weather and your pipes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

storm team storm team 10 is predicting frigid conditions for the wabash valley in the coming days. brady harp spoke with local plumbing experts today about the damage bitter cold can cause to your home. < cold winter air is on the way for the wabash valley. plumbing experts say now is the time to make sure your pipes are prepared for low temperatures. brian stewart: "if they freeze long enough they will shatter and then when they do thaw out and you don't know they were frozen that's when you get the big problem." plumbing exerts say cold air can cause significant damage to pipes. they say to know where your pipes are and take steps to prevent exposing them to low temperatures. stewart: "there's a few things and if the pipes are on the outside wall you can leave your vanity doors open so you can get some of the heat from your house. you can make sure your crawl access and your crawl vents are all closed so your not getting any drafts through there." experts say there's a simple way to keep most pipes from freezing. stewart: "you could leave the water running a little bit just so there's constant flow so you can keep the pipes flowing if you don't want to leave a constant drip." pipes won't freeze from one cold night - but experts urge homeowners to pay attention if the colder air stays for a long time. stewart: "it's not gonna freeze when it's thirty degrees. it takes a cold snap to get it." experts say if you think there might be a problem with your pipes to shut off the water and have a plumbing expert look them over immediately. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10.> now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week