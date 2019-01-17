Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police set up perimeter near 24th and Beech Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cold weather and your pipes

Cold weather and your pipes

Posted: Thu Jan 17 19:33:48 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 19:33:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Cold weather and your pipes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

storm team storm team 10 is predicting frigid conditions for the wabash valley in the coming days. brady harp spoke with local plumbing experts today about the damage bitter cold can cause to your home. < cold winter air is on the way for the wabash valley. plumbing experts say now is the time to make sure your pipes are prepared for low temperatures. brian stewart: "if they freeze long enough they will shatter and then when they do thaw out and you don't know they were frozen that's when you get the big problem." plumbing exerts say cold air can cause significant damage to pipes. they say to know where your pipes are and take steps to prevent exposing them to low temperatures. stewart: "there's a few things and if the pipes are on the outside wall you can leave your vanity doors open so you can get some of the heat from your house. you can make sure your crawl access and your crawl vents are all closed so your not getting any drafts through there." experts say there's a simple way to keep most pipes from freezing. stewart: "you could leave the water running a little bit just so there's constant flow so you can keep the pipes flowing if you don't want to leave a constant drip." pipes won't freeze from one cold night - but experts urge homeowners to pay attention if the colder air stays for a long time. stewart: "it's not gonna freeze when it's thirty degrees. it takes a cold snap to get it." experts say if you think there might be a problem with your pipes to shut off the water and have a plumbing expert look them over immediately. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10.> now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy with some Fog Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A winter weekend, Kevin tells you what to expect

Image

Cold weather and your pipes

Image

TH North Students help raise money for autism

Image

Indiana Foster Care Reform

Image

Breaking News | Police on the scene at 24th and Beech

Image

Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

Image

Terre Haute Positive works to make change in the city

Image

Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

Image

Project Lifesaver in Brazil

Image

Parke County Sugar Babies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center