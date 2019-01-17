Speech to Text for TH North Students help raise money for autism

buses in plainfield. two terre haute north students try and bring attention to a shocking statistic. maria massey and olivia holman partnered with the "applied behavior center for autism". as part of their "deca" project for school...the two girls put on a fundraiser chairty dinner tonight in downtown terre haute. a chance for local businesses to see more of what the center does for area children. in their research...the girls uncovered a startling fact. accidental death by drowning is a significant risk for kids with autism. ..."we really wanted to focus on the fact that 91 percent of autistic deaths result from drowning and that's like a huge statistic that we found and we're very shocked about so we're kinda highlighting that statistic at this dinner".. both girls say they have family members with autism and they wanted to help raise money for aquatics programs for the