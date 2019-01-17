Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police set up perimeter near 24th and Beech Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Breaking News | Police on the scene at 24th and Beech

Breaking News | Police on the scene at 24th and Beech

Posted: Thu Jan 17 19:10:08 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 19:10:09 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Breaking News | Police on the scene at 24th and Beech

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 is news 10 is following a breaking news story out of terre haute tonight. that's where there's a heavy police presence near 24th and beech. you're looking at live video from the scene. our news 10 photographer witnessed police take a man from a home in handcuffs. he also says authorities are trying to call another person from the home. news 10 can confirm s-r-t is on the scene. at this time we're still working to learn how the situation began. news 10 will bring you more on this story later in the newscast.
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy with some Fog Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A winter weekend, Kevin tells you what to expect

Image

Cold weather and your pipes

Image

TH North Students help raise money for autism

Image

Indiana Foster Care Reform

Image

Breaking News | Police on the scene at 24th and Beech

Image

Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

Image

Terre Haute Positive works to make change in the city

Image

Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

Image

Project Lifesaver in Brazil

Image

Parke County Sugar Babies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center