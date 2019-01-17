Speech to Text for Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

dot com. every day... more businesses are reaching out to help those affected by the partial government shutdown... "stadler's barbershop" in terre haute is now joining in on the efforts. furloughed government employees can get a free hair cut. all you have to do is bring in your credentials. owners say they hope others join in the effort to help the community. "i'd like to see the community step up and do what they can to help these people out in their time of need. and it would be nice to see how our community pulls together. " the deal lasts until the government