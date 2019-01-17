Clear

Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

Posted: Thu Jan 17 15:34:03 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 15:34:04 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. every day... more businesses are reaching out to help those affected by the partial government shutdown... "stadler's barbershop" in terre haute is now joining in on the efforts. furloughed government employees can get a free hair cut. all you have to do is bring in your credentials. owners say they hope others join in the effort to help the community. "i'd like to see the community step up and do what they can to help these people out in their time of need. and it would be nice to see how our community pulls together. " the deal lasts until the government
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy with some Fog Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

Image

Terre Haute Positive works to make change in the city

Image

Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

Image

Project Lifesaver in Brazil

Image

Parke County Sugar Babies

Image

Kevin talks fog and weekend snow

Image

Washington Business 50 update

Image

Clay County set to receive big grant money

Image

Forecasting snow and the challenges involved

Image

Shoveling snow could be bad for your health

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets