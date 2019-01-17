Speech to Text for Terre Haute Positive works to make change in the city

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com. a local group hopes to make a difference in the community by spreading positivity. "terre haute positive" focuses on how they can make the city even better. but they also talk about the postive things happening in the community. today-- they talked about the main street initiative. organizers say its all about how you look at things. " every place has its issues. there's not going to be any place that you live, that doesn't have some kind of things to be concerned about. but i think that we have a lot of positive things. and one of the most positive things we have is just the people that are here and the people that are passionate." if you'd like to get involved.. we've linked you to the organization's facebook page on our website. wthi tv