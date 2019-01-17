Speech to Text for Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

wthtiv.com. back to you. one person is in critical condition this evening...after being hit by a car. it happened around 9:30 last night in the area of 3rd and hulman streets in terre haute. police say the driver was traveling on 3rd street... that's when police say the driver hit a person crossing the street. witnesses say they saw a man lying on the ground.. while a woman stood over him screaming. the victim was taken to an area hospital where is being treated for his injuries. no name is being released at this time.