Clear

Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

Posted: Thu Jan 17 15:32:19 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 15:32:19 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wthtiv.com. back to you. one person is in critical condition this evening...after being hit by a car. it happened around 9:30 last night in the area of 3rd and hulman streets in terre haute. police say the driver was traveling on 3rd street... that's when police say the driver hit a person crossing the street. witnesses say they saw a man lying on the ground.. while a woman stood over him screaming. the victim was taken to an area hospital where is being treated for his injuries. no name is being released at this time.
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Cloudy with some Fog Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local barbershop offers free haircuts to federal government employees

Image

Terre Haute Positive works to make change in the city

Image

Person in critical condition after Wednesday night car/pedestrian accident

Image

Project Lifesaver in Brazil

Image

Parke County Sugar Babies

Image

Kevin talks fog and weekend snow

Image

Washington Business 50 update

Image

Clay County set to receive big grant money

Image

Forecasting snow and the challenges involved

Image

Shoveling snow could be bad for your health

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets