Project Lifesaver in Brazil

Posted: Thu Jan 17 15:30:03 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 15:30:03 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Project Lifesaver in Brazil

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

investment." another community in the wabash valley is taking steps to help prevent loved ones from going missing. good evening and thanks for joining us. we've told you before..the city of brazil was looking into "project lifesaver". its a special device that can help track down those with autism, dementia and alzheimer's who have gone missing. now the city is ready to get the program up and running. news 10s garrett brown joins us in the studio with more. on news 10 first at five i explained how the program works. it uses a special bracelet to help find anyone who's gone missing. that's why one woman has been working hard to get this implemented in the wabash valley. <for the past four years erin withers has been educating the community about project life saver. thankfully no one has had to use it yet. but it's something that could save a loved ones life. "between the alzheimer's patients and the dementia and the autism. i mean there's probably more people out there that need it but just don't know about it." last year withers approached the brazil city council about the program. the council voted and approved it. shane litz on the council agreed with wither's cause to bring this to the community. "its one of those programs where it can help provide peace of mind for families with at risk individuals. whether it be children or adults." as of now the county has showed no interest in getting project lifesaver. but the city hopes to eventually use it to help those outside of city limits. "so communities that have an issue and if we have the time and available resources, we'll be all about whatever we can do to help make sure that person is found." withers says she will continue to push other communities to pick up this program.. one city at a time. "you want to protect your citizens, this is a way of doing that with ones that have a cognitive issue. so i think its very important that they all jump on board."> right now vigo, knox, and right now on board."> they all jump important that they all jump on board."> right now right now vigo, knox, and greene counties are set up with project lifesaver. it will still be some time before brazil gets their system going. but if you'd like to learn more about the program and getting "your" loved ones
