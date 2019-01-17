Clear
Parke County Sugar Babies

Posted: Thu Jan 17 14:39:19 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 14:39:20 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

local local local students are learning about the responsibilities of parenting. health students at parke-heritage high school did a "sugar baby project." they used a bag of sugar to simulate a baby. students had to have their babies within arms reach almost 24-hours a day. that included when going to the bathroom.. eating lunch.. and attending class. but there were a few mishaps along the way. //////// we had a fire drill and i just got up like i normally do and left the baby sitting at the desk. so luckily, i had someone in that class who picked it up for me and brought it out for me. brought it out me and brought it out for me. ///////// each student wrote a paper at the end of the project about what they learned. a lot of them said raising a child at this point in their lives would
