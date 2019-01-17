Speech to Text for Kevin talks fog and weekend snow

mid-afternoon we had some we had some mid-afternoon fog in parts of the valley. this is from along u-s highway 41 in parke county. tonight patchy fog before 9pm. otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. west northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. friday patchy fog before 8am. otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 36. calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. friday night snow and freezing rain after 1am, becoming all freezing rain after 2am. low around 31. east wind 8 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.