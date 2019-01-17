Clear
Washington Business 50 update

Washington Business 50 update

Posted: Thu Jan 17 14:32:08 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 14:32:08 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

and improve sewer lines. how do you fix a road in your city if the city does not own it? that's the problem leaders in washington indiana have been dealing with for years. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us that there may now be movement in getting business 50 up to date. < "for years the city of washington has worked with the state to get control of business 50. the city now has an agreement with the indiana department of transportation to do just that." business fifty is the main thoroughfare from the east to west side of washington. many of the city's resturaunts and businesses are located on it. however the state has had ownership of the roadway since it was part of u--s 50. that soon will change. the indiana department of transportation has entered into an agreement to relinquish the roadway. part of that agreement is to pay for eighty seven percent of construction costs to fix business fifty. the entire project cost is an estimated seventeen and a half million dollars. indot's contribution means the city will only be on the hook for roughly two million. mayor joe wellman says the agreement is a big deal for the improvement of the city. "anyone who wants to get into the business district or the center or even get into main street are going to travel that road. and so it's important that it look nice for the city." "at six oclock i'll have more on the scope of the project and when you can expect to see construction begin. in washington indiana, gary brian news 10." >
