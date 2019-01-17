Speech to Text for Clay County set to receive big grant money

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10 will have. ///// local communites are among those getting more than 10-million dollars in federal grant money. it'll be a major boost to improve life for people in the area. the city of brazil is getting almost half a million dollars for downtown fçade work. this invoves work on seven historic buildings. a little farther south -- clay city is also getting major money. the town will use 700-thousand dollars for wastewater system improvements. it'll be used to rehab four lift stations..