Forecasting snow and the challenges involved

many of you many of you may still have snow sitting in your yard, but you're already curious about another potential round. winter weather forecasting can be hard to do, so chris piper joins us to explain exactly how the storm team does it. ///////// < with a possibility to see more snow within the next week, we at storm team 10 are keeping a close eye on this system. but until we get closer to a snow event, we have to tread lightly. when it comes to forecasting snow, we are sometimes hesitant to put out numbers early, simply because there's so much that goes into our forecasting. we look at different models, air and ground temperatures, and even patterns in the upper atmosphere before we give a definitive number. about a week out, we're looking at the possibility for a snow event. this does not mean a guarantee that the event will happen, only that early models have a good guess. at this point, we need a little more information. for example, if the atmosphere has more moisture in it, we'll have a wet, heavy snow. if there's less moisture, a drier snow. then 3 to 5 days out, we have a little better of an idea. at this point, we have a rough estimate of where the storm could track. then, we determine if it's likely, or unlikely that the storm will impact our viewers. from that point, we then move to the planning stage when we're 1 to 2 days out. here, we decide how this storm will mpact you, and we're trying to pinpoint an exact time. from there, we determine what an accumulation number will be. here at storm team 10, we look at multiple different pieces of data to get our accumulation number. just because someone can find one number online and post it to social media, doesn't make that an accurate forecast. finally, when we're within 24 hours, we make revisions to our timing and planning forecast. this is when you'll get the best, most accurate and updated forecast for that specific storm. now, these are just a few steps that go into our winter weather forecasting. so just remember, when you see another prediction online that's farther than a week out, it's usually hype, which is what we as meteorologists try to get rid of.