Shoveling snow could be bad for your health

we're looking at more wintry weather for the weekend. we'll get the latest on that in just a second. the storm team will explain why it's best to leave winter storm predicting to your **local meteorologists. but first.. the cold weather is here. and we're going to be stuck with it for a while. there are some things to think about before you head outside next. news 10's jordan kudisch is live with an important reminder. //////// whether you're running... or shoveling snow.. you need to take precautions against the winter weather. you may think you're fine.. but cold weather can seriously impact your health. < majel wells and the wabash valley road runners are out all year -- even when its cold. before they hit the ground running.. you'll see them preparing for the weather. "you wanna make sure that your head is covered, your hands are nice and warm and covered. on your feet you have the option to have wool socks to keep the moisture off of your feet and also make sure you're drinking plenty of water." dr. matthew french is a cardiologist. he says those are good things to do -- even if you aren't running. many people are out this time of year shoveling snow. it's these activites that could put people at risk for heart attacks. "most of us have cabin fever during the winter. a lot of us aren't active and they go out and shovel and it's a tremendous exercian on the heart." that's especially true for groups of people who aren't in good shape or already have health issues. dr. french says either way, it's important to listen to your body. "don't ignore it. if you get symptoms of chest pain, shortness of breath, sweaty, those types of things that we know are warning signs for a heart attack." they're all things members of the road runners club are watching. they aren't afraid of the cold... but they still make safety a top priority. "so it's really important that you know how to prepare and how to plan for running outside in cold weather." > dr. french says there are other ways to avoid putting your health at risk. at the top of the hour, i'll give "you" other alternatives to shoveling. live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to you.