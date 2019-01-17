Speech to Text for Police make arrest in connection to Mexican restaurant armed robbery

conditions of his dismissal. police have police have made an arrest tied to a robbery earlier this month. kevon sanders is facing charges for robbery, battery, and pointing a firearm. according to court documents, he was a suspect in the "ulloa" mexican restaurant robbery. police arrested him yesterday. court documents say a tip led them to sanders. officers used these surveillance pictures as part of their investigation. a witness said one of the suspects hit him with a gun. one of the men ordered the employees onto the ground. they said the suspects then took a wallet and cash from the restaurant.