Emergency crews respond to a reported accident involving car and a pedestrian at 3rd and Hulman

Police were on the scene of what appeared to be an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Wednesday night.

Posted: Thu Jan 17 10:40:09 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 10:40:10 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

we have new information from terre haute police regarding last night's car versus pedestrian accident. police tell us the pedestrian struck by a car was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. it happened around 9:30 last night near 3rd and hulman streets in terre haute. witnesses told our crew they saw a man lying on the ground while a woman stood over him screaming. police say the driver was eastbound on hulman when he or she struck the pedestrian who was crossing hulman street. this information is also posted on the terre haute police department's
