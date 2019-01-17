Clear

Candice Millard, Tilson Hall ISU Speaker, Jan 24th

An award winning American history author and storyteller.

Posted: Thu Jan 17 09:32:52 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 09:32:52 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Candice Millard, Tilson Hall ISU Speaker, Jan 24th

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

enroll. <jon talks with jennifer cook, director of the hulman center. candice millard tilson hall, auditorium thursday january 24 7:00pm - 8:00pm free admission www.hulmancenter.org phone 237-3770 1-877-isu-tixs candice millard is an award winning american history author and storyteller. her book "destiny of the republic: a tale of madness, medicine, and the murder of a president" is one of her most acclaimed books and tells the story of james a. garfield and the tragedy that was his death. due to an assassination attempt and medical malpractice that ultimately cost him his life, she believes garfield could have been one of our nation's greatest presidents.> <jon talks with jennifer cook, director of the hulman center. candice millard tilson hall, auditorium thursday january 24 7:00pm - 8:00pm free admission www.hulmancenter.org phone 237-3770 1-877-isu-tixs candice millard is an award winning american history author and storyteller. her book "destiny of the republic: a tale of madness, medicine, and the murder of a president" is one of her most acclaimed books and tells the story of james a. garfield and the tragedy that was his death. due to an assassination attempt and medical malpractice that ultimately cost him his life, she believes garfield could have been one of our nation's
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
A Rainy Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Emergency crews respond to a reported accident involving car and a pedestrian at 3rd and Hulman

Image

Candice Millard, Tilson Hall ISU Speaker, Jan 24th

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Talk of two-way traffic in order to build convention center

Image

Rain likely. Cloudy & chilly. High: 39°

Image

South Vermillion

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Kevin talks the weekend forecast...will it snow?

Image

Get ready for Girl Scout Cookies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets