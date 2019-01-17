Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Thu Jan 17 09:26:02 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 09:32:16 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rain will taper off from west to east for the afternoon, but the cloudy sky will stay with us. lows tonight drop to 28 and we stay cloudy. then a few breaks of sunshine for your friday with highs at 37. looks like a wintry-mix could develop late friday night with lows at 30. at this point, we could see another snow event saturday, so stay tuned. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. a dangerous virus has infiltrated one wabash valley county. we'll tell you where, and what you can do to protect yourself. plus, one local cancer treatment center has been recognized for its efforts to save lives. that's next the rain will taper off from west to east for the afternoon, but the cloudy sky will stay with us. lows tonight drop to 28 and we stay cloudy. then a few breaks of sunshine for your friday with highs at 37. looks like a wintry-mix could develop late friday night with lows at 30. at this point, we could see another snow event saturday, so stay tuned. now..
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
A Rainy Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Emergency crews respond to a reported accident involving car and a pedestrian at 3rd and Hulman

Image

Candice Millard, Tilson Hall ISU Speaker, Jan 24th

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Talk of two-way traffic in order to build convention center

Image

Rain likely. Cloudy & chilly. High: 39°

Image

South Vermillion

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Kevin talks the weekend forecast...will it snow?

Image

Get ready for Girl Scout Cookies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets