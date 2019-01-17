Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rain will taper off from west to east for the afternoon, but the cloudy sky will stay with us. lows tonight drop to 28 and we stay cloudy. then a few breaks of sunshine for your friday with highs at 37. looks like a wintry-mix could develop late friday night with lows at 30. at this point, we could see another snow event saturday, so stay tuned. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. a dangerous virus has infiltrated one wabash valley county. we'll tell you where, and what you can do to protect yourself. plus, one local cancer treatment center has been recognized for its efforts to save lives. that's next