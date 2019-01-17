All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

details remain few at this hour. but witnesses say they saw what appeared to be a car versus pedestrian accident last night. it happened around 9:30 near 3rd and hulman streets in terre haute. witnesses told our crew they saw a man lying on the ground while a woman stood over him screaming. news 10 has reached out to the terre haute police department for more information, but we haven't received a response yet.

isis claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed four americans in northern syria. the deaths include two u-s service members. more than a dozen syrians also died in the wednesday bombing outside a restaurant frequented by u-s troops. almost a month ago, president trump announced plans to withdraw u.s. forces from syria.

a bill introduced by house democrats would give roughly 40 million americans a raise. it proposes gradually raising the federal minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour by 2024.

the partial government shutdown is now in its 27th day. because of that - february snap benefits are already in recipients' accounts this morning. but not everyone has received their food stamp benefits for the month of january. officials say don't worry-- those will hit in the coming days. however-- it was easier to distribute february's benefits in one day. officials remind you -- to keep track of your money as it will have to last you through february. fs-sa officials say so far-- a plan is not in place for march.

the city of sullivan is joining brazil in helping out government workers affected by the shutdown. sullivan mayor clint lamb announced the city will waive utility late fees for those employees. waste water... storm water... and trash pick-up fees will be waived. mayor lamb says he got the idea after seeing the city of brazil doing it. you need to have a federal i-d and take it to sullivan city hall to receive the waiver.

a traffic alert today for terre haute drivers. northbound 7th street, from cherry to eagle, will be closed today and tomorrow. that's for traffic signal repair.

the capital improvement board has approved some parts of the downtown terre haute convention center project. city council members are expected to vote on vacating 8th street in february. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning. she's there live to explain what this means for drivers. jon--- yes, like you said, the city council will vote on "vacating" 8th street...next month. but, there's a second piece of legislation to turn 8th, 9th and cherry streets into a "two-way." i spoke with city councilman ---todd nation. he says t's been a long-term goal of his to turn "these" streets" into a "two-way. currently these streets are "one-way" traffic. nation says the idea is to not make this happen right away... but, to make a plan.. after the meeting next month...on whether or not to approve "vacating 8th street." ...they will look towards raising the issue about "two way traffic. nation believes this will ultimately help the convention center project succeed. mayor bennett says leaders plan to meet in a small group to talk about the issues and advantages of the three streets in more detail. leaders hope to have the convention center built by 20-20 at the earliest. reporting live from downtown terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.