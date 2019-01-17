Clear
Talk of two-way traffic in order to build convention center

City council members are expected to vote on vacating 8th street on February 7. But, there's a second piece of legislation to turn 8th, 9th, and Cherry streets into two-way traffic.

for traffic signal repair. in our last half hour, we told you how the capital improvement board has approved some parts of the downtown terre haute convention center project. city council members are expected to vote on vacating 8th street next month. but, there's a second piece of legislation to turn 8th, 9th and cherry streets into a "two-way." news 10's abby kirk is live from downtown terre haute to explain what this all means for drivers. abby? jon--- city councilman ---todd nation---says it's been a long-term goal of his to turn "these" streets"...8th, 9th, a cherry...into a "two-way. these streets are currently "one-way" traffic. nation says---it's up to the rest of council to get everyone else on board. city engineers, representatives of the capital improvement board, the mayor, and the city council will come up with a plan on how to convert traffic back to a "two-way" area... nation says th iidea is not to make this happen right away... but, to plan for this. right now---city council has been asked to "vacate" one block of 8th street---between wabash and cherry. they will vote on this at a meeting next month. nation says he is pretty confident, it will get approved. he says the next step from there....is raising the issue about "two-way" traffic. which is what nation thinks will ultimately help the convention center project succeed. "we want as much traffic flow in that area as possible and reverting those three streets to two-way traffic, um, will slow traffic down. and it will bring it in closer to the places where people want to be." yesterday at the c-i-b meeting... nation answered questions and explained to the public where the council's process is with everything. he told me he does want to clarify that he wants to be as open and helpful as possible through this entire process. reporting live in downtown terre haute, ak, news
