Rain likely. Cloudy & chilly. High: 39°

An area of low pressure is going to glide across the area today.

Posted: Thu Jan 17 03:51:12 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 03:52:55 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday: Rain likely. Cloudy & chilly. High: 39°

Thursday night: Cloudy & cold. Low: 27°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Calm breeze. High: 38°

Detailed Forecast: An area of low pressure is going to glide across the area today. This will keep pretty good chances for rain in the forecast. Plan on needing the rain gear at least through the afternoon. By tonight, the rain should come to an end and then a cloudy sky will be around to start Friday. Friday during the day looks dry, but another storm system looks like it could arrive just in time for the weekend. At this point, there is still a great amount of uncertainity with snowfall amounts. We hate to say it, but we're keeping going to wait until the last minute to get you specifics on this one. Snow accumulations do appear to be a factor, but until we can get a better view of the moisture and storm track, it's best that we hold off on snowfall totals.

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
