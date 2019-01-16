Speech to Text for South Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mvc... high school boys hoops action....west vigo hosted south vermillion... brandon johnson takes the contact downlow and still banks two off glass for south vermillion... dane andrews gets his hand in the cookie jar and finds something he likes....the west vigo viking scores and draws the foul on the other end... wildcats brice gilmand drives and dimes to bryce mic-lish for the hoop and harm.... mc-lish was the hero tonight....bam as he's know hit a three with three seconds left in overtime to win it for south