THS Wrestling

Braves win Hammer Trophy

Posted: Wed Jan 16 19:59:33 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 19:59:33 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

back... terre haute south has gotten the best lately over their rivals terre haute north on the wrestling mat... the braves tonight were once again trying to keep the hammer trophy on the southside... << the action on the mat took place wednesday evening at terre haute north... freshman star nate low-mock picked up a second round pin in the 152 weight class to give terre haute south an early 22-8 lead... the braves would record several pins in a row.....at 160 it was nick ca-sod doing work for south... brendan mcpike followed at 170 with a first round pin for the braves... dylan case needed very little time at 182 for another quick south pin..... josh howell needed less than a minute for a south pin at 220.... in the heavyweight division allen haire needed just 44 seconds for another south pin.... north would get a pin late from liam fox in the 112 weight class... but this meet belonged to terre haute south, they win 64-14....braves win the hammer trophy for the eighth time in the last nine years... "i think its expected of us now. eight of the nine last years, pretty dominate for a team. come in and train hard and win." >> welcome back...
