Get ready for Girl Scout Cookies

Posted: Wed Jan 16 19:19:54 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 19:19:55 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

voters. it's a special time of year for girl scout troops. the girls scouts of the wabash valley are selling cookies once again! the money they raise now will go toward multiple projects. this includes future events, activities, and community service opportunities. organizers say selling cookies is one of the many things that prepare them for things to come in their lives. we're taking on the business side of things, and we're actually working with people of all different ages buying and selling cookies, stratigies, and using the skillset we know of marketing and all that from now until the end of the month they're taking initial orders. those orders will be ready around
