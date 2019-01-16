Speech to Text for Terre Haute based cancer center wins patient satisfaction award

in 20-18... doctors diagnosed more than one million cases of cancer. that's according to the national cancer institute. today the paul siebenmorgen cancer center in terre haute received recognition for its part in fighting those statistics. the center is a part of terre haute regional hospital. today the hospital received the "ganey guardian of excellence award". the honor focuses on patient satisfaction. "they come to us with their cancer diagnoses but that's not what defines them. we want to make sure they get on with their life and get beyond this. they're not a cancer patient. they're a patient with the cancer condition but they're getting on with their life." 200 hospitals in the u.s. and canada received