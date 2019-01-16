Speech to Text for Should you track down tech items you think are stolen?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

technology is becoming a helpful tool for police...but it comes with a warning. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. "find my i-phone" has been used in many different settings. now, one local mom is using it to try and get her daughter's apple watch back. news 10's sarah lehman joins us now live with more on how you could use this in the future. it's new for you at 10. patrece... every year for chirstmas people get new technology. apple watches, new phones or new ipads. that means there's more of a chance for you to get those items stolen. but if you have your gadgets connected to find my phone or the icloud how easy is it to track them down? < christmas has come and gone. some of you might have gotten some new gadgets under the tree. terre haute woman mary jones gave her daughter a new apple watch. she says less than a month later it was stolen. that's when her daughter turned to technology to locate it. "she did the find my phone app for her watch. you could see you could see that it was green it was an indication of the watch but it was across the street." jones says police do have an active investigation for the watch but they ran into a complication. "the watch is dead now so unfortunately he would've served a warrant search warrant but there's nothing we can do." jones said because the watch is dead police can't do much except keep an eye for it to turn up online or at a pawn shop to sell. terre haute public information officer ryan adamson says the find my phone app is a great tool to *help* with an investigation but it isn't the final say when it comes to finding your stolen items! "find my iphone is a good tool. but that's what it is it's a tool." and jones says she wishes they would've called police sooner. she warns if this ever happens to you not to wait around to do something about it. "act quickly this couldve been handled /// the technology is very good if we had acted on it and called the police on thursday this could've been handled." > adamson says if you think one of your electronics your electronics was stolen and you can see it on your app here to let police handle it. he says its never a good idea to confront the person you think stole your things because you never know what you could be walking into. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you. a deadly explosion in syria killed four americans. four syria killed explosion in