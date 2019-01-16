Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Should you track down tech items you think are stolen?

Should you track down tech items you think are stolen?

Posted: Wed Jan 16 19:11:15 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 19:11:15 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Should you track down tech items you think are stolen?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

technology is becoming a helpful tool for police...but it comes with a warning. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. "find my i-phone" has been used in many different settings. now, one local mom is using it to try and get her daughter's apple watch back. news 10's sarah lehman joins us now live with more on how you could use this in the future. it's new for you at 10. patrece... every year for chirstmas people get new technology. apple watches, new phones or new ipads. that means there's more of a chance for you to get those items stolen. but if you have your gadgets connected to find my phone or the icloud how easy is it to track them down? < christmas has come and gone. some of you might have gotten some new gadgets under the tree. terre haute woman mary jones gave her daughter a new apple watch. she says less than a month later it was stolen. that's when her daughter turned to technology to locate it. "she did the find my phone app for her watch. you could see you could see that it was green it was an indication of the watch but it was across the street." jones says police do have an active investigation for the watch but they ran into a complication. "the watch is dead now so unfortunately he would've served a warrant search warrant but there's nothing we can do." jones said because the watch is dead police can't do much except keep an eye for it to turn up online or at a pawn shop to sell. terre haute public information officer ryan adamson says the find my phone app is a great tool to *help* with an investigation but it isn't the final say when it comes to finding your stolen items! "find my iphone is a good tool. but that's what it is it's a tool." and jones says she wishes they would've called police sooner. she warns if this ever happens to you not to wait around to do something about it. "act quickly this couldve been handled /// the technology is very good if we had acted on it and called the police on thursday this could've been handled." > adamson says if you think one of your electronics your electronics was stolen and you can see it on your app here to let police handle it. he says its never a good idea to confront the person you think stole your things because you never know what you could be walking into. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you. a deadly explosion in syria killed four americans. four syria killed explosion in
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Light Wintry Precipitation Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Get ready for Girl Scout Cookies

Image

Terre Haute based cancer center wins patient satisfaction award

Image

Should you track down tech items you think are stolen?

Image

Makayla Cochenour

Image

Hey Kevin 1-16

Image

Living at home versus living in a dorm

Image

Edgar County has six confirmed cases of Hepatitis A

Image

Vincennes University set to receive $8 million in renovations

Image

The City of Sullivan waives late fees for government employees

Image

The government shutdown and alcohol

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets