Makayla Cochenour

last thursday south knox junior mykayla couchenour had a day she'll never forget! tonight...her amazing story. < mykayla: 16:52:50 was feeling really good about my day. feel if you start strong, you end strong. mykayla couchenour's philosophy was quickly challenged last thursday on her drive to school. betsy: 16:47:00 my heart starting racing when her name came across that she was calling. different than other mornings because she was kind of historical. mykayla: 16:54:02 knew it wasn't going to end well. knew i was going to crash, just didn't know what would happen. mykayla not only wrecked but flipped the van she was driving into a ditch. mykayla: 16:54:20 i turned upside down. didn't see road anymore. put my hands up on ceiling, braced for impact. then hit edge of ditch because i was back upright. thankfully mykayla wasn't hurt. mykayla: 17:00:45 so much could of gone wrong and i was untouched. the wreck was just the start of the day for mykayla. she's a starter on the south knox girls basketball team. they had a game later that night and she wasn't going to let what happened to her, stop her from playing. betsy: 16:50:40 i think she was happy to be doing something normal and that she loved. after being so stressed. it was a good place for her to be. the court was where mykayla was supposed to be that night. she played the game of her life. scoring a career-high 31 points and knocking down a south knox girls single-game record seven three's in a win at north daviess. mykayla: 17:03:03 something good was coming out of this day. betsy: 16:51;10 best thing about the day was she was ok. then to have something to be really thankful for outside the wreck. it was a great way to end the day. believe it or not mykayla's story had another amazing chapter that day. back in october her grandma passed away. after her death mykayla came across a very special pocket cross from her grandma's collection. mykayla: 17:07:35 found this little cross. on back says do not be afraid. i'm always with you. this message really hit home for mykayla, because get this. last thursday was the first day she's had it on her since she got it. mykayla: 17:08:03 when i went upside down everything flew everywhere and out of my pockets. when i reached in my pocket only thing i could find was this cross. mykayla hopes to never have to go through something like this again, but if she does. mykayla knows she's being watched over! betsy: 16:49:25 definitely a godsend she had angels around protecting her. mykayla: 17:01:10 god was with me. he knew what was going to happen that day. i just didn't. he kept me safe. he's