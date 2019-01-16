Speech to Text for Living at home versus living in a dorm

many many students are deciding where to go to college in the fall. part of the decision includes whether they'll live at home or on campus. but one local parent has a warning.. news 10's jordan kudisch explains ... it's new for you tonight at 6... it's currently college acceptance season. incoming college students are faced with many decisions. i spoke with benjamin whitman. he says if he had lived on campus during his freshman year it might've changed who he is today. < benjamin whitman is a father of three. he decided to commute during his undergraduate years. "i was missing out on the college experience for sure." it's why he wants to make sure his daughter, kierra, gets the full experience.. and that means more than just classes. "we spoke with her about not just getting her degree in college but learning how to become an adult." in order to do that, he feels it's important she lives on campus. he says by living in the dorms.. "you do get emersed fully in the college lifestyle but you develop bonds and friendships because you both are scared." brooks moore is the associate vice president of student affairs at indiana state university. he says living on campus can have its perks. "when you're living on campus, you're living amongst a community of peers, a community of scholars, you might be living with 35 different people from different cultures, communities, walks of life and you're figuring out how to adult." whitman is confident his daughter has what it takes. he says he only wants to see her grow. "you can do this. i promise there is nothing in this world that can break you. if there is, we'll be here but you don't know unless you try." > there are there are benefits to living on ...or off campus. experts say do your research.. or take a tour of the campus.. that way you can find out if it's the best fit for you or your