Speech to Text for Edgar County has six confirmed cases of Hepatitis A

be finished in august. edgar county, illinois health officals say the county is facing a hepatitis a outbreak... the health department has confirmed six cases since january 1st. and that has some people concerned... news 10's jada huddlestun explains how you can keep you and your family safe. hepatitis a is a highly contagious virus that can cause damage to the liver. like most viruses.. it's spread through human contact with someone else who has the virus. i spoke with a woman in paris, illinois today. she hasn't been vaccinated for the virus yet.. but with the number of outbreaks growing.. it's something she says she'll consider. < vivan delashmit and her husband have been coming to main street cafe for more than 13 years. delashmit says she's afraid by being out around others.. she could catch the virus. "we like to eat out once in awhile and it's a possibility that you could run into it and i want to be protected." delashmit's husband works at the edgar county health department. being exposed to all of these other people have her worried. "i'm considering taking the shot myself. if there's six cases in edgar county already, that's kind of scary." the vaccine is not required.. but strongly encouraged by health officals. jean mcconkey works at the edgar county health department. she say the virus has similar symptoms to the flu. "because it's very similar to the flu often times people don't realize they're having a hepatits a outbreak and then they don't go to the doctor very quickly so then they're spreading it to those they're around." mcconkey says that's part of the reason the number of outbreaks is growing. people don't know they've caught the virus and are contagious for two weeks before they see symptoms. that's why its important to take preventative measures. "i'd rather be safe than sorry."> mcconkey says to make mcconkey sorry."> mcconkey mcconkey says to make sure you're constantly washing your hands. and if you haven't already.. consider getting the hepatitis