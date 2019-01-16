Speech to Text for Vincennes University set to receive $8 million in renovations

vincennes vincennes university is one step closer to beginning a nearly 8 million dollar renovation project. the university board approved bids for the project today.. it'll renovate the "curtis g. shake learning resources center." the learning center houses the university's library. the project will dramatically change the facility. construction will begin in the spring..with plans to