The City of Sullivan waives late fees for government employees

Posted: Wed Jan 16 15:19:22 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 15:19:23 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

favorite establishment should be open. back to you. another wabash valley community is reaching out to help people affected by the government shutdown... sullivan mayor clint lamb announced the city would waive utility late fees for those employees. waste water... storm water... and trash pick-up fees will be waived. mayor lamb says he got the idea after seeing the city of brazil doing it. " not sure exactly what the numbers are.. what the impact is.. but if we can just help 1.. 2 ... 3.. 4 or 5 folks..kind of get through during this tough time. that's what we are willing to do." you need to have a federal you need to do." you need to have a federal i-d and take it to sullivan city hall to receive the waiver. "what's up in the air is
