Speech to Text for The government shutdown and alcohol

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from pay from pay checks and snap benefits... to even alcohol permits.... the government shutdown has a wide reaching impact. there's a good chance it's impacting you in some way. good evening and thanks for joining us. tonight.. we're looking at how there may "not" be **new help for furloughed government employees. but we're also hearing how people **outside the government are feeling the fallout. for example... there isn't anyone to approve new creations from breweries and wineries. now.. local businesses have some concerns. news 10's garrett brown joins us with one local winemaker's reaction. imagine creating a new wine. the recipe's perfected, you make it and get it bottled. right as you're just about to put it on the shelf. you find out you can't legally sell it. that's what has happened to one man in vermillion county. <tj haase winery sits just off sixty three.. in clinton. doug haase started the business four years ago. since then... he has created nineteen wines and.. eight craft beers. '"we've been very fortunate to be accepted as well as we have by the public and the community." haase wasn't worried about the shutdown when it first started. but that's all changed. "so we have two new products that are coming out that we have to submit two new wine labels and when i went to the application to submit those it came up and said the government ttb is closed." he's talking about the alcohol and tobacco tax and trade bureau. it's the agency that issues permits for new alcohol products.. and businesses. the bureau is closed because of the shutdown. and.. until it re-opens..haase's new wines will have to sit in the back. he says "this" may make it harder to draw people to his business. "not going to be able to get their checks or things are going to get tight or the economy is going to drop and go out the bottom. that could definitely impact us on the long run." for now.. the tj haase winery will continue to experiment creating new wines and beers. in the meantime... haase is hoping things will get back to normal soon. "i do feel the economy has been pretty strong here. last year proves that. so i hope that they can come to some agreement and get things up and running."> local wineries and local local wineries and breweries have to pay annual excise taxes. but the shutdown doesn't impact their ability to make those payments. so... your