Speech to Text for Humane society dealing with sewer issues

knox the knox the knox county humane society is tasked with helping control the pet population. however that job is becoming more complicated. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" joins us now live from the shelter in vincennes. he tells us how organizers say building issues are affecting the organizations ability to serve. lacey.. the knox county humane society is located here on main street in vincennes. much of downtown was built years ago. now-- age is making it difficult for the organization to fix a major problem. <twenty two cats call the knox county humane society home. these felines are able to live a good life thanks to donations made to the society. "we've had this building since around two thousand one. and then we added this building on in 2013." the building gives the humane society a front row location on main street. however over the past two months a major problem has begun. "the sewer was clogged up and we had somebody come out to clean it. well they ran into a place where they couldn't go any further." the humane society is connected on the same sewer line as their neighbors. meaning when someone uses it... "this is where everything comes up." waste backs up into the organization's bathroom. but it dosen't stop there. "it floods all the way out this direction and goes under out pens. i mean it gets an inch deep out here." fixing the line has not been a simple solution. "they've dug holes all over this section of the block. trying to find out sewer line. and they can't find the sewer line." work has already cost over two thousand dollars. humane society president kathy dotson is confident a fix will be found. however she says the organization is desperate for donations to keep pets safe. "any kind of donations are what we live on."> now.. the sewer isn't the only problem at the knox county humane society. coming up at six i'll have what additional problems the society is facing and how crews are currently fixing them. reporting live in vincennes, gary brian