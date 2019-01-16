Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Humane society dealing with sewer issues

Humane society dealing with sewer issues

Posted: Wed Jan 16 15:06:22 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 15:06:22 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Humane society dealing with sewer issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

knox the knox the knox county humane society is tasked with helping control the pet population. however that job is becoming more complicated. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" joins us now live from the shelter in vincennes. he tells us how organizers say building issues are affecting the organizations ability to serve. lacey.. the knox county humane society is located here on main street in vincennes. much of downtown was built years ago. now-- age is making it difficult for the organization to fix a major problem. <twenty two cats call the knox county humane society home. these felines are able to live a good life thanks to donations made to the society. "we've had this building since around two thousand one. and then we added this building on in 2013." the building gives the humane society a front row location on main street. however over the past two months a major problem has begun. "the sewer was clogged up and we had somebody come out to clean it. well they ran into a place where they couldn't go any further." the humane society is connected on the same sewer line as their neighbors. meaning when someone uses it... "this is where everything comes up." waste backs up into the organization's bathroom. but it dosen't stop there. "it floods all the way out this direction and goes under out pens. i mean it gets an inch deep out here." fixing the line has not been a simple solution. "they've dug holes all over this section of the block. trying to find out sewer line. and they can't find the sewer line." work has already cost over two thousand dollars. humane society president kathy dotson is confident a fix will be found. however she says the organization is desperate for donations to keep pets safe. "any kind of donations are what we live on."> now.. the sewer isn't the only problem at the knox county humane society. coming up at six i'll have what additional problems the society is facing and how crews are currently fixing them. reporting live in vincennes, gary brian
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Light Wintry Precipitation Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes University set to receive $8 million in renovations

Image

The City of Sullivan waives late fees for government employees

Image

The government shutdown and alcohol

Image

Humane society dealing with sewer issues

Image

Tracking weekend winter weather

Image

What's next for the convention center project?

Image

Indiana Foster Care Bills

Image

The latest on Tuesday night Terre Haute fire

Image

Benjamin Selig appears in court

Image

SNAP Benefits are given out early

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets