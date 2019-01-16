Speech to Text for What's next for the convention center project?

progress progress progress continues to bring a convention center to downtown terre haute. leaders hope to have the facility up and running by 20-20 at the earliest. news 10's alia blackburn caught up with leaders this morning. she explains what's next for the project. < from the outside... to the inside. we've seen what a state of the art convention center could look like in terre haute... now leaders are focusing on making sure they're ready to run it. it starts with the building's infrastructure... efforts to relocate water utilities are moving forward.. that's as the capital improvement board is working on a contract with indiana american water. another big step for the c-i-b- is bringing on a firm to help with operations... mayor duke bennett says this firm would play a consulting role. the group would give insight on the building's design and how to effectively run it. officials haven't selected a firm.. but they are expecting this to cost no more than 50-thousand dollars. bennett says he's excited about the direction the about the direction the project is heading. mayor bennett: "there's a lot of pieces to it. we've been working on it for about five years now and it's finally coming to fruition and it's exciting for me to see soon we'll have, we'll be turning dirt for this project.." the "convention and visitors bureau" -- terre haute city and vigo county have put in millions towards this project.... so... leaders plan to put together a funding agreement. mayor bennett says they'll meet next week to determine "how" an when money will be paid. in the newsroom... ab... back to you.> "mayor bennett" says the meeting is scheduled for the 23rd at 2:30. storm team 10's kevin orpurt is sporting a long tie today-- so don't bank on any sunshine.