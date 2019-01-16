Speech to Text for Indiana Foster Care Bills

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

get a flu shot. an announcement from the state means good news for foster children in indiana. the indiana department of child services is now using "federal dollars" to expand services for older foster youth...up to age 23. plus....hoosier lawmakers are now considering more than 30 new bills that could help improve the foster system in the state. we reached out to local child welfare advocate-- kristi cundiff for her reaction to the new legislation. cundiff told us-- indiana has an alarming rate of children needing homes. she's optimistic laws before legislators right now "will" help chldren-- and help support foster families better. "...we have been told by outside agencies throughout the united states that indiana has now hit um the low end of how we are creating permanency for children and how we're supporting our foster children.." cundiff says she hopes by providing foster parents with more money and more services-- foster families will "stay" in indiana and