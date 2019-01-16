Speech to Text for Benjamin Selig appears in court

back to you. a man convicted in connection to a high-profile murder case.. is back in court this afternoon. "benjamin selig" admitted to violating his probation. this afternoon.. judge michael lewis ordered a community corrections evaluation for "selig". he is now in custody until his next hearing on his next hearing on february 6th. "selig" reportedly failed to attend to an appointment in october. authorities say he then tried using a "makeshift urinator" to pass a drug screen. according to court documents.. "selig" was referre to substance abuse counseling. records indicate he never showed up for the appointment. last july.. "selig" pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal. this is in connection to the murder of radio personality "matt luecking". "don" and "kathleen featherstone".. along with "joh collins" are in prison serving time