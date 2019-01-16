Speech to Text for SNAP Benefits are given out early

good good good 3 afternoon. i'm lacey clifton. it's wednesday, january 16th. an important day for those who receive snap benefits. that's because benefits for the month of february are being sent out today due to the federal government shutdown. that's our top story. we've had several questions come into our newsroom about this change. so, today i reached out to the indiana family and social services administration to clear a few things up. < 585 thousand people in the hoosier state receive snap benefits. with the federal government shutdown nearing four weeks, marni lemons, deputy director of communications for the indiana family and social services administration, says february benefits were distributed wednesday to ensure they'd go out. some people have already gotten their snap benefits for the month of january. for those who haven't, lemons says not to worry. "there are some people who's regular distribution date, if their last name begins with a letter toward the end of the alphabet, it actually isn't until after today. so, some people might be confused. but, what they received today is technically their february benefits. they will continue to receive their january benefits on the regular due date." with the odd timing of february's benefits, lemons wants to remind people that the timing of how they spend their benefits is important. "they need to make sure and spread those purchases out because there won't be more payments to their account for the month of february, regardless of what happens." she adds that despite the shutdown, ebt cards will still function like normal. "so, there's an account that holds their benefits and they have a card that works just like a debit card that is charged against those benefits. so no, their card will continue to work as long as their benefits are available." unfortunately, as uncertainty continues for the length of the federal the length of continues for the length of the federal government shutdown, so does the fate of march's snap benefits.> many federal workers in the wabash valley are working without pay. it may be to the point where they're in need of benefits like snap. we have some important information you need to know,