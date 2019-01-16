Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it'll be cloudy for the afternoon; can't rule out a few pockets of light rain or drizzle. there's a chance for some light snow tonight - a dusting could be possible. low at 31. then, we'll see it transition tor rain tomorrow; with a high at 41. rain should end by tomorrow night - staying cloudy - low at 29. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets.