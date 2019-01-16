Clear
Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed Jan 16 09:37:21 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 09:38:58 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it'll be cloudy for the afternoon; can't rule out a few pockets of light rain or drizzle. there's a chance for some light snow tonight - a dusting could be possible. low at 31. then, we'll see it transition tor rain tomorrow; with a high at 41. rain should end by tomorrow night - staying cloudy - low at 29. now.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets.
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Cloudy and cold, light rain possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

