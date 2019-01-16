Speech to Text for Point in Time Count, Wednesday Jan. 23rd at Gilbert Park and Fairbanks Park 11am-2pm

an upcoming <jon swaner talks with sarah campbell. an upcoming event will help ensure the needs of homeless people in the community are met. you might have seen red signs along the streets in terre haute. they're for the annual point in time count, which is happening wednesday, january 23rd. it's part of a nation-wide homeless count. the information gathered helps determine housing and resource needs for the area. in terre haute, meeting locations include the following; free food, hygiene kits and gloves available at gilbert park and fairbanks park from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. other survey sites are the soup kitchens at st. ben's and st. pat's, the lighthouse mission, the vigo county public library, the transit station , and the local vets batalion at 1000 s. 14th st. 231-8322>