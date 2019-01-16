Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Point in Time Count, Wednesday Jan. 23rd at Gilbert Park and Fairbanks Park 11am-2pm

An upcoming event will help ensure the needs of homeless people in the community are met.

Posted: Wed Jan 16 06:23:27 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 06:26:25 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Point in Time Count, Wednesday Jan. 23rd at Gilbert Park and Fairbanks Park 11am-2pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an upcoming <jon swaner talks with sarah campbell. an upcoming event will help ensure the needs of homeless people in the community are met. you might have seen red signs along the streets in terre haute. they're for the annual point in time count, which is happening wednesday, january 23rd. it's part of a nation-wide homeless count. the information gathered helps determine housing and resource needs for the area. in terre haute, meeting locations include the following; free food, hygiene kits and gloves available at gilbert park and fairbanks park from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. other survey sites are the soup kitchens at st. ben's and st. pat's, the lighthouse mission, the vigo county public library, the transit station , and the local vets batalion at 1000 s. 14th st. 231-8322>
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy and cold, light rain possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Point in Time Count, Wednesday Jan. 23rd at Gilbert Park and Fairbanks Park 11am-2pm

Image

Local nursing homes tackle the flu season

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Chance of early freezing drizzle or flurries. Mostly cloudy with a light breeze. High: 36°

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

THN Basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Plans unveiled for Terre Haute convention center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets