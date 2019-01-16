Speech to Text for Local nursing homes tackle the flu season

the list. with an increase in flu cases -- local nursing homes are taking "extra steps" to protect their residents from the flu. from the flu. "cobblestone health campus" in terre haute says they're healthy -- but they aren't taking chances. news 10's abby kirk is live there this morning. abby, what can you tell us? jon, alia--- this particular nursing home says they haven't seen any cases of the flu "yet. but that doesn't mean they aren't taking precautions.... the c-d-c says people over the age of 65 are a higher risk for catching the flu. the staff here are say they check the residents vitals up to three times a day. the nursing home asks family and friends, who visit, to protect themselves by "wearing a mask" and or "santizing their hands" when they enter the building. employees are require hand-wash several times throughout the day and well as use hand sanitizer. they say they also deep clean the resident's rooms. "their immune system is pretty much, pretty much weakened. depending on what diagnosis they have, what their elements may be. um, certain medication can cause them to have low immune systems."> cobblestone health campus offers these masks at every corner...for vistors to wear if they have flu-like symptoms or feel under the weather... health officials want to remind you that if you feel sick...stay at home...and get better... reporting in terre haute, ak, news 10.