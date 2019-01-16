All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the first time -- the public got to ask questions and voice their opinions about a proposed convention center in downtown terre haute. the convention center would be between 8th and 9th streets, and cherry street and wabash avenue. it would bring with it, a new parking garage and a new hotel - as well as a larry bird museum. one concern was the tearing down of the copper bar and the terminal. terre haute mayor duke bennett says that was never in the plans. they hope to have the convention center built and open by late 20-20 or early 20-21

efforts continue to bring a casino to terre haute. that includes a new website by the chamber of commerce showing what it says would be the benefits of a casino. also - state senators mark messmer and jon ford created a new bill. it would make changes to indiana's gaming laws. the changes include allowing the holder of the gary riverboat licenses to move one to a casino in vigo county. additionally, the bill authorizes sports wagering at all indiana riverboats, racinos, a vigo county casino, and satellite facilities.

several locations are being considered for a new vigo county jail. local experts will survey and check the feasibility of the state road 63 and springhill drive area. president brad anderson says this type of work must be done at any site they're looking at. other sites being looked at include an area near "honey creek mall"-- the "west terre haute" area-- and "haythorne avenue". leaders hope to have a location secured by february 13th.

again today - investigators will be looking for the cause of a tuesday evening house fire. it happened just after 6 pm near south center street in terre haute. witnesses told us they were driving down the road when they saw smoke coming from a house. that's when they say they pulled over and went to help make sure everyone was out. we're told the home is a total loss.

with an increase in flu cases, places locally are taking the extra steps to protect themselves. doctors suggests that nursing homes and other long-term care facilities should do more to protect against the flu. news 10's abby kirk is live this morning at cobblestone health campus to tell us how they are taking action. jon, alia--- this particular nursing home says they haven't seen any cases of the flu "yet. but that doesn't mean they aren't taking precautions. the c-d-c says people over the age of 65 are a higher risk for catching the flu. doctors say it's still not late to get a flu shot. flu activity is now widespread in 30 states. health officials do say "this years" flu activity is "lower" as compared to last years. the staff "here" are say they check the residents vitals up to three times a day. employees are require hand-wash several times throughout the day and well as use hand sanitizer. they say they also deep clean the resident's rooms. the nursing home asks family and friends, who visit, to protect themselves by "wearing a mask" and or "sanitizing their hands" when they enter the building. live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

the i-r-s says it's recalling 36-thousand additional federal employees to process refunds. that's as the partial government shutdown moves into its 26th day. most of those workers won't be paid. but the move should mean you'll still get your tax refund. this year's tax filing season begins january 28th